Amid violence in Pakistan, Dutch leader joins controversy

New Delhi :

"Crazy Pakistani's made #GarbageGeertWilder trending topic nr 1 in Pakistan now. It will not help you. I will always fight for freedom of speech including Muhammad-cartoons, and stand up against the unfreedom, violence + terror of the Islamic ideology," Wilders, the leader of the Freedom Party, said.





"Jail this Pakistani criminal #SaadHussainRizvi for life @ImranKhanPTI And ban his islamofascist party #TLP who's former leader issued a fatwa against me for organizing a #Muhammad-cartoon contest. Protect freedom," Wilders had said in an earlier tweet.





Social media is abuzz with continuing violence in Lahore in Pakistan by the police and armed forces against the Islamic party Tehreek-e-Labbaik.





The Pakistan government decided to impose a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan under the anti-terrorism law on April 14.





Visuals from Lahore posted on Twitter showed armoured vehicles clashing with supporters of the Islamic party. IANS cannot independently confirm the veracity of the Twitter post.





"Cameraman(#TehreekELabbaikpakistan Supporters) says rangers came in 40 to 45 vehicles with water canons and tanks (armoured vehicles) but miserably failed to suppress the voice of Tehreek-E-Labbaik supporters," the post said.





As per an official statement, early on Sunday, miscreants attacked Nawankot police station where Rangers and police officers were trapped inside the police station and DSP Nawankot was kidnapped and taken to the markaz.





At least one oil tanker with 50,000 litres of petrol has been taken by the miscreants to the markaz. The miscreants were armed and attacked the police/rangers with petrol bombs.





The government has banned internet in the province so even social media posts are restricted on the continuing violence which observers said will continue for 2-3 weeks.





"Thank you Sami Ibrahim. Very well.......I wish @ImranKhanPTI feel the pain of TLP followers. Sooner or later TLP will be victorious but their opponents will be punished by Allah in Both worlds InshaAllah #SaadHussainRizvi #IamSaadHusaainRizvi #supportTLP #tehreekelabbaikpakistan," said a Twitter post in support of the TLP.





Media reports from Pakistan are silent on the issue as Pakistan's Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has barred the TV channels and radio stations from providing any kind of coverage to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.





France 24 reported that Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik played a major role in fomenting this week's anti-French protests in Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to announce the group's dissolution on Thursday as France's embassy told French nationals to leave the country over safety fears.