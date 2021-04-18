Iranian intel identifies suspect of n-facility attack

Tehran :

However, the person identified as 43-year-old Reza K had already left the country before the attack took place, dpa news agency quoted the intelligence service as saying in a statement.





The search for the man is reportedly already underway.





No further details have been released, including how the man was able to get into the country's main nuclear facility.





The leadership in Tehran blames Israel for the April 11 attack and calls it an act of terrorism.





At the same time, it accuses Israel of trying to sabotage the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna.





Israel has not commented on the incident.





New Iranian centrifuges for uranium enrichment are produced in Natanz.





Since Friday, uranium can be enriched to a purity of 60 percent, according to nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi.





The facility has been the site of several incidents or attacks attributed to Israel.





The Vienna nuclear talks are aimed at the US and Iran returning to the 2015 agreement that aimed to limit Tehran's nuclear weapons programme, in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.