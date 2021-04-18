Sun, Apr 18, 2021

Outdoor mask restriction lifted in Israel

Published: Apr 18,202104:54 PM by IANS

Starting from Sunday onwards, Israeli residents will no longer be required to wear a facial mask in public, in another sign that the country might be putting the worst of the coronavirus pandemic behind it.

Image Courtesy: Reuters
Tel Aviv:
However, the facial coverings are still required indoors, in areas where one comes into contacts with non-household members, dpa news agency. 

That said, experts also think that rule might be lifted in a month thanks to sharply reduced case counts in the country. 

Sunday also saw most schools completely open for the first time in a year, with students arranged in full classes, instead of in small groups. 

However, masks are still required in classrooms. 

Thanks to a brisk vaccination campaign, the number of new reported cases has dropped. 

The number of people currently seriously sick due to Covid-19 stands at around 200. 

At the end of January, the figure was around 1,200. 

About 5.3 million of the country's 9 million residents have received at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. 

Nearly 5 million have received the full doses of two jabs. 

However, the vaccination campaign has also stagnated, with about 1 million Israelis who are older than 16 still unvaccinated. 

Experts have warned that the country has still not achieved herd immunity. 

As of Sunday, Israel has reported a total of 836,882 coronavirus cases and 6,331 deaths.

