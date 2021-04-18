Outdoor mask restriction lifted in Israel

Tel Aviv :

However, the facial coverings are still required indoors, in areas where one comes into contacts with non-household members, dpa news agency.





That said, experts also think that rule might be lifted in a month thanks to sharply reduced case counts in the country.





Sunday also saw most schools completely open for the first time in a year, with students arranged in full classes, instead of in small groups.





However, masks are still required in classrooms.





Thanks to a brisk vaccination campaign, the number of new reported cases has dropped.





The number of people currently seriously sick due to Covid-19 stands at around 200.





At the end of January, the figure was around 1,200.





About 5.3 million of the country's 9 million residents have received at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.





Nearly 5 million have received the full doses of two jabs.





However, the vaccination campaign has also stagnated, with about 1 million Israelis who are older than 16 still unvaccinated.





Experts have warned that the country has still not achieved herd immunity.





As of Sunday, Israel has reported a total of 836,882 coronavirus cases and 6,331 deaths.