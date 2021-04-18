Pakistan to begin inoculation for 50-59 age group from April 21

Islamabad :

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, said: "Decision taken in today's NCOC meeting to start vaccination of people in the age group of 50 to 59 from Wednesday the 21st of April.





"Would once again encourage everyone to register for the vaccination."





The announcement came as the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country spiked to 79,108, with with 4,984 patients currently hospitalised.





Pakistan has so far reported a total of 750,158 cases, with 16,094 deaths and 654,956 recoveries.