8 family members killed in Afghan mosque shooting

Kabul :

Provincial governor Ziaulhaq Amarkhail said the incident happened in police district nine of the provincial capital, Jalalabad, reports dpa news agency.





"Initial findings show the incident happened as a result of a dispute over a private land," Amarkhail added.





A police spokesperson said they were investigating the incident, but no one has been arrested yet.





Clashes about disputed land are common across Afghanistan.





Last April, at least six tribal members were killed and nearly 20 others wounded in armed clashes about disputed land in the same province.





The fighting lasted for several days.





Nangarhar, a stronghold of the Taliban and Islamic State terror group, is rich in plains and is one of the most important areas for agriculture in Afghanistan.