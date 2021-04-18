Germany to mourn Covid deaths in national service

Berlin :

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will lead a commemorative event in Berlin on Sunday in the presence of the country's leaders for all those who have died due to the novel coronavirus.





The President will seek to provide the deceased and their relatives with a face and voice as the country expresses its condolences for the 79,910 people who have succumbed to the pandemic, dpa news agency quoted Steinmeier's office as saying.

He will also highlight the suffering of those suffering from the long-term effects of the virus, as well as pay tribute to doctors, nurses and other medical staff for their efforts.

The event is being held at Berlin's central Gendarmenmarkt, where Chancellor Angela Merkel will be present, along with the Presidents of the upper and lower houses of Parliament and the President of the Constitutional Court.

An ecumenical service will be held in the city's Kaiser Wilhelm Gedaechtniskirche before the event.

As of Sunday morning, Germany's overall coronavirus caseload stood at 3,139,683.



