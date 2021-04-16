Asean summit on Myanmar set for April 24

Jakarta :

Leaders of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (Asean) are expected to meet in the Indonesian capital Jakarta next week to discuss the political crisis in Myanmar following the February 1 military coup, an official source said on Friday.





Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for a summit of the 10-member Asean bloc last month, after hundreds were killed in a military crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar, reports dpa news agency.





The summit is to be held in person in Jakarta on April 24, said the source close to the Indonesian President.





"All the 10 countries are expected to be represented," the source added.





More than 700 people have been killed by Myanmar's security forces since protests broke out after the coup that deposed former de facto leader Aung San Su Kyi's civilian government, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a Myanmar human rights group based in Thailand.