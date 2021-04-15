Pakistan Army chief, Blinken discuss Afghan peace process

Islamabad :

In a statement, the military said that during a phone call on Wednesday, Blinken and Bajwa discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest developments in the Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields, reports Xinhua news agency.





The Army chief said that Pakistan will always support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders, according to the statement.





Blinken acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations, the statement added.