Putin-Biden summit proposal being considered: Kremlin

Moscow :

"We are studying this proposal," TASS News Agency quoted Peskov as saying on Wednesday.





Without providing any further details on the development, the spokesman said it was too early to speak about the time of the meeting, for instance, that it may take place this summer.





In their second phone call since Biden took office in January, the American President on Tuesday proposed to Putin of holding a summit in the coming months "in a third country".





During the call, Biden urged Putin to de-escalate border tensions with Ukraine, while also discussing a range of other issues, from arms control to cyberattacks, according to the White House.





The last Russia-US summit was held in Helsinki in July 2018.





At the time, then President Donald Trump was embroiled in investigations over Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.





In March, the Kremlin was outraged by Biden's comments about Putin during an interview.





Biden had answered "I do" to the question of whether he considered Putin a "killer".