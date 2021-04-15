Putin completes Covid vaccination

Moscow :

Putin made the announcement while addressing a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Russian Geographical Society via video link on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.





"I hope that everything will be fine. Not just hope, I have confidence in it," he told the participants.





After receiving the first jab, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was feeling well and would not take a single day off.





The Kremlin refused to disclose which of the Russian-made vaccines, namely Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, Putin had received.





It has not also released any photo or footage of Putin's inoculation.





Peskov has said that Putin would be more engaged in public events in Russia and possibly abroad after developing anti-bodies against the coronavirus.