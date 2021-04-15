Global Covid-19 caseload tops 138mn

Washington :

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 138,021,474 and 2,971,130, respectively.





The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 31,420,888 and 564,396, respectively, according to the CSSE.





India follows in the second place with 13,873,825 cases.





The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,673,507), France (5,210,772), Russia (4,613,646), the UK (4,393,330), Turkey (4,025,557), Italy (3,809,193), Spain (3,387,022), Germany (3,067,697), Poland (2,621,116), Colombia (2,604,157), Argentina (2,585,801), Mexico (2,291,246) and Iran (2,143,794), the CSSE figures showed.





In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 361,884 fatalities.





Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (210,812), India (172,085), the UK (127,407), Italy (115,557), Russia (102,275), France (99,936), Germany (79,234), Spain (76,756), Colombia (66,819), Iran (65,359), Poland (59,930), Argentina (58,542), Peru (55,812) and South Africa (53,498).