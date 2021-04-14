Wed, Apr 14, 2021

Dislodged cargo ship fit for onward passage in Suez Canal - BSM

Published: Apr 14,202102:53 PM by Reuters

The Ever Given ship was declared suitable for onward passage from the Great Bitter Lake to Port Said, where she would be assessed again.

File photo
Cairo:
The technical manager of the container ship that became jammed across the Suez Canal last month said on Wednesday that the vessel was fit for onward passage but remained anchored pending an agreement could between the owner and the canal authority.

The Ever Given ship was declared suitable for onward passage from the Great Bitter Lake to Port Said, where she would be assessed again before departing for Rotterdam, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) said in a statement.

