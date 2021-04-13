Murder probe launched following Paris hospital shooting

Paris :

An investigation has been opened for "assassination and attempted assassination" in this case, Xinhua news agency quoted a spokesman of the prosecutor's office as saying to the media on Monday.





Earlier in the day, an attacker fired several shots in front of the Henry Dunant hospital in the 16th district of Paris.





A man in his 30s died from his wounds and the other victim, who works as a security guard at the hospital, was seriously injured.





The shooter, who fled on a motorcycle, is still on the run, according to reports.





Addressing the media, the district Mayor, Francis Szpiner, said that the hospital did not seem to be the target.