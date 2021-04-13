Cyclone-related deaths in Indonesia reach 179

Jakarta :

"We have been able to reach all the affected areas and there are no more isolated villages," East Nusa Tenggara's Deputy Governor Josef Nae Soi told a virtual press conference with the National Disaster Management Agency.





Soi said several broken bridges have not yet been rebuilt, hampering economic activities.





He said temporary solutions including using army ships and state-owned ferries have been suggested.





The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency said extreme weather such as heavy rains, strong winds, and high sea waves of up to six metres occurred after Seroja swirled in the Savu Sea, south of East Nusa Tenggara province.





Seroja is the 10th tropical cyclone hitting Indonesia since 2008 but had the worst impact as it made landfall.