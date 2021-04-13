Tue, Apr 13, 2021

Reports of shooting at Knoxville, Tennessee high school with multiple victims - police

Published: Apr 13,202108:42 AM by Reuters

Police in Knoxville, Tennessee said on Monday they were responding to reports of a shooting at a high school, with at least several victims.

Representative image
Tennessee:
"Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time," Knoxville police said on Twitter. Television news images showed police and fire crews surrounding Austin-East High School in east Knoxville.

Local 10 News reported that the school had been placed under a "hard lockdown" and that parents were told to go to the back of the campus to pick up their children.

