Afghan forces foil Taliban attack

Afghan forces have foiled a Taliban attack on the outskirts of Kunduz city, a provincial spokesman said.

File photo
Kabul:
A group of Taliban militants, according to the spokesman, stormed police checkpoints in Ibrahim Khil area on Sunday morning, triggering a gun battle which lasted for a couple of hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

The spokesman confirmed that three militants and two policemen were killed in the fighting.

Four policemen and five militants were also injured in the gun battle, he added.

