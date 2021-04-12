6.1-magnitude quake kills 8 in Indonesia

Jakarta :

The agency's spokesman Raditya Jati said on Sunday 1,189 houses were destroyed in several districts including Lumajang, Malang, Blitar, Jember, Trenggalek and Blitar.





Hundreds of public buildings like health centres, education facilities, places of worship and office buildings were also damaged, Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.





Shelters for the evacuees and logistics facilities have been established.





Food including rice, fast food and noodles as well as blankets and tarpaulins have been distributed by the provincial administration.





The 6.1-magnitude quake hit at 2 p.m. on Saturday with the epicentre at 96 km south of Kepanjen town of Malang district and the depth at 80 km under the seabed, according to the agency.





Indonesia has been hit by other natural disasters in the past few days.





Some 167 people have been killed, while more than 40 others still remain unaccounted for due to the cyclone-triggered floods and landslides in East Nusa Tenggara province.