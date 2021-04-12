Argentina surpasses 2.5 mn cases of Covid-19

Buenos Aires :

Over the last day, 297 new deaths were reported along with 19,419 new cases, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.





There are currently 241,870 active cases in the country, according to the ministry, with 2,217,783 people having recovered from the disease, though 3,761 patients are hospitalized in intensive care.





Starting on Friday, authorities prohibited the movement of people between 12 midnight and 6 a.m. local time, and ordered the closure of bars and restaurants between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time.





The Security Ministry reported on Saturday that it had deployed forces throughout the country to monitor compliance with measures restricting movement.





Argentina began its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on December 29 and has so far administered 5,282,763 doses of vaccine.