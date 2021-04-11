Mexico reports 2,192 new coronavirus deaths in one of largest daily pandemic tolls

Mexico City :

It was not immediately clear whether the Saturday figure, which far exceeds recent daily totals, was due to the government making changes in how it collects its data, as was the case in October, when the government reported 2,789 fatalities in a single day.





The health ministry, which is due to have a news conference later in the day, reported 6,356 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s total to 2,278,420 infections.