German Chancellor Merkel mourns Britain's Prince Philip

Berlin :

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the death of Britain's Prince Philip filled her with great sorrow and extended her condolences to his wife Queen Elizabeth and her family.





"The death of Prince Philip fills me with great sorrow," she said in a statement posted by her spokeswoman on Twitter.





"His friendship to Germany, his straightforwardness and his sense of duty will not be forgotten," she added.





"All our thoughts are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family."