Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 4.3 mn

Bujumbura :

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), on Thursday said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 114,598 while 3,868,129 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of the number of cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.

African countries have received about 33.8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from different sources, mainly the COVAX facility, and through bilateral agreements outside the COVAX facility, according to the Africa CDC.