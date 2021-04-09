Morocco's confirmed Covid-19 cases exceed 500,000

Marrakesh :

Six more people died from the disease, taking the death toll in the North African country to 8,873, while 434 people were in intensive care units, the ministry said on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The total number of recoveries from the Covid-19 in Morocco increased to 486,913 after 564 more were added.

Meanwhile, 4,433,939 people have received so far the first vaccine shot against Covid-19 in the country, and 4,075,290 people have received the second dose.

The country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on January 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.