Israel strikes near Damascus injure 4 soldiers

Jerusalem :

Citing a military source, the state media said that the attack was launched by Israeli warplanes flying over neighbouring Lebanon, and the Syrian air defences responded to the attack, shooting down most of the missiles, reports Xinhua news agency.

Residents in Damascus watched the air defences' trace and fire at the Israeli targets in the sky amid sounds of explosions.

According to reports, Israel in recent years has carried out numerous airstrikes against Iranian-linked targets in Syria.



