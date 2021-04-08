Morocco to impose night curfew during Ramadan

Rabat :

The previous decisions to contain the spread of the virus will remain, said the statement, referring to the closure of all commercial activities from 8 p.m.

The statement said the night curfew is in line with recommendations from the Scientific and Technical Committee.

Morocco has reported a total of 499,025 confirmed cases, while the the death toll hit 8,865 and the total number of recoveries increased to 485,708.

A government statement issued on Wednesday said that a nationwide night curfew will be implemented from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting from the first day of Ramadan, reports Xinhua news agency.