Suicidal man subdued by officials at US airport

Washington :

A man, who was claimed to be suicidal and a threat to himself and threatening to harm himself with a knife, was subdued by officials at Terminal 1 of the Oakland International Airport in California.





According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, a sergeant briefly struggled with the man who was able to maintain a hold on the knife before he was subdued on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.





The man sustained an injury to his neck.





The incident was unfolded "in the baggage claim area of the terminal before the checkpoint", and Hawaiian, Alaska, Delta and Frontier flights were affected, officials said.





"He's obviously suffering from a severe mental health crisis. We are working with him," the sheriff's office tweeted.





Airport staff was able to shuffle customers through Terminal 2 to their scheduled flights, according to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle.