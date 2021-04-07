7 injured in Chicago shooting

Chicago :

All the wounded, ranging from 18 to 44 years old, were involved in a fight on the sidewalk in Englewood in South Side of Chicago, Xinhua news agency reports.





The shots were fired at about 11.10 p.m. on Monday, according to the Chicago Tribune.





The police are investigating the case and no one is in custody so far.





Tuesday's incident follow violence across Chicago on Easter Sunday that left seven people dead and at least 10 more with gunshot wounds.





Last month, at least 15 people were shot, of which two of them died, at a "pop-up party" in the city.





In January, four people were killed and two others severely injured in a shooting rampage that took place at a pharmacy.





Meanwhile, official figures have revealed that shootings and murders in Chicago increased by more than 50 per cent in 2020.





City officials attributed the rise in violence in 2020 to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic and the civil unrest that took place in the middle of the year against racism and police brutality.





According to the final crime number released by the city police, there were 769 murders in 2020, up from 495 in 2019; and 3,261 shootings in 2020, up from 2,140 in 2019.