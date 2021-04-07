Arctic militarily important for Russia: Kremlin

Moscow :

The Arctic continues to be an important region with strong economic potential, and Russia has extensive plans for its development that are being consistently implemented, Xinhua news agency quoted Peskov as saying at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

On Monday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the US Department of Defence is "very closely" monitoring Russian military activities and infrastructure build-ups in the Arctic.

In response to Kirby's remark, Peskov said that Russia also keeps in mind the US presence in the Arctic.

Last month, the Russian Navy conducted the "Umka-2021" comprehensive Arctic expedition in the Franz Josef Land archipelago, during which three nuclear-powered missile submarines broke thick ice and surfaced from the Arctic Ocean for the first time in its history.

The submarines shattered 1.5-metre-thick ice and ascended to the frozen sea surface at the same time in an area with a radius of 300 metres.

More than 600 military and civilian personnel, and about 200 pieces of military and special equipment and weapons are involved in the expedition.