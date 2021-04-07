Indonesia floods: Death toll climbs to 117

Jakarta :

"The number of bodies that have been found is 117, while 76 people are still missing," the agency's head Doni Monardo told a virtual press conference.





The deaths were reported in East Flores district (60), Lembata district (28), Alor district (21), Malaka district (3), Ende district (1), Sabu Raijua district (2), Kupang district (1), and Kupang city (1), the Xinhua news agency reported.





The disasters also left 146 people injured and 8,424 others displaced, and damaged 45 public facilities.





Meanwhile, 343 houses were heavily devastated, 133 were moderately destroyed and 110 were slightly damaged.





The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said that extreme weather such as heavy rains, strong winds, and high sea waves of up to six meters occurred after Seroja hit the Savu Sea, south of East Nusa Tenggara province.





Seroja's wind speed will pick up to 130 km per hour on Wednesday from 110 km per hour on Tuesday.





"The wind speed is indeed increasing, but the impact on Indonesia is getting weaker because it is moving away," the agency's head Dwikorita Karnawati said.