Pak minor sent back home after straying into India

Karachi :

In a recent event, the Indian authorities sent an eight-year-old boy, who had mistakenly ended up on the Indian side, back home to Pakistan.





Kareem Dino, a resident of the Chachro area in Tharparkar in Sindh Province, was taken into custody by the Indian border security forces on April 3. The Pakistani Rangers, after being informed about the matter, contacted the Indian side before the boy was reunited with his family.





"Wing No. 31 of Pakistan Rangers contacted the Indian forces and reunited Dino with his family members, who live near the border area," confirmed the Deputy Commissioner of Tharparkar, Mohammad Nawaz Soho.





The residents of the village and the family members of Dino also confirmed the return of the boy, expressing their happiness on his return.





"There are fences at the border, but people sometimes mistakenly cross them," said Sajid Bajeer, a journalist from Tharparkar.





In another recent incident, a teenager was killed by the Indian forces while crossing the border from the Nagar Parkar area. The family later received the body of the teenager.





The positive gesture comes in the wake of exchange of letters and compliments between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan, expressing their desire to build a cordial relationship between the two nations.





Modi's letter was responded with similar gestures by Imran Khan, who also highlighted the need for a dialogue based on positive intent and progressive approach to see resolution of the disputed issues between the two countries.





Both India and Pakistan have lowered down the rhetoric ever since the Director General Military Operations (DGMO) level talks restored the 2003 ceasefire understanding on February 25.





Since then, statements from Imran Khan and Pakistan Army chief Genral Qamar Javed Bajwa have sounded the desire to bury the past and move forward.





However, Pakistan still maintains that India needs to take the first step towards dialogue, assuring that Islamabad would reciprocate with a similar response for resolution of issues between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.