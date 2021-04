Tropical cyclone Seroja kills 128 in Indonesia

Jakarta :

The National Disaster Management Agency's spokesman Raditya Jati said in a statement that eight municipalities in the province were impacted by the tropical cyclone, reports Xinhua news agency.





He said 67 deaths were reported in Lembata district, 49 in East Flores and 12 in Alor.





"Authorities continue to update data from rapid assessments in the field," the spokesman said.





According to Jati, the number of people in the province who flee their homes has reached 8,424, as floodwaters and landslides destroyed houses, public facilities, roads and bridges.