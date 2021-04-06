34 IS militants killed in 3-month Iraq operation

Baghdad :

Yahia Rasoul, spokesman of the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, said in a statement on Monday that the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) conducted 109 security operations against IS positions in the past three months across the country, reports Xinhua news agency.





The operations were backed by the Iraqi and international coalition aircraft, with 337 airstrikes launched against the terror group, according to the statement.





The three-month-long CTS operations were part of Iraq's efforts to eliminate the IS militants who have intensified their attacks on security forces and civilians in Sunni provinces, the group's former strongholds.





The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the security forces fully defeated the IS militants across the country late in 2017.