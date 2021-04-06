Putin signs law allowing him to run for Prez again

Moscow :

The bill was approved by the lower house of Parliament or the State Duma, and the upper house of Parliament, the Federation Council, last month, reports Xinhua news agency.





After Putin signed it on Monday, the law, which was made following constitutional amendments adopted in a nationwide referendum in July 2020, was uploaded to the official Internet-portal of legal information.





One of the 206 constitutional amendments stipulates that the limit of two presidential terms applies to the incumbent head of state, but without taking into account his previous terms.





In light of the amendment, the new law grants Putin the possibility of starting his presidency from scratch in 2024 and holding the office for two more terms until 2036.





The law also states that eligible to the office of the President is any citizen of Russia no younger than 35 years of age who has been resident in the country's territory for no less than 25 years and never had the citizenship or permanent residence permit of another state, TASS News Agency reported.





This rule does not concern Russians who earlier had the citizenship of another country which eventually was admitted to the Russian Federation in accordance with the federal constitutional law.





