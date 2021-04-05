Mon, Apr 05, 2021

Putin Signs Law Allowing Him To Run For Two More Terms In Kremlin

Published: Apr 05,202109:28 PM by Reuters

President Putin signed a law allowing him to run for two more terms in the Kremlin once his current term ends in 2024.

File photo: Russian President Putin
Moscow:
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing him to run for two more terms in the Kremlin once his current term ends in 2024, a document posted on a government website showed on Monday.

The legislation, which could pave the way for Putin to stay in power until 2036 should he choose to do so and win re-election, reflects sweeping changes to the constitution that were brought in last year.

