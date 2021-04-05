Lanka inoculates Chinese expats with Sinopharm vaccine

Colombo :

Sri Lanka received the donation of 600,000 doses last week but won't administer it to Sri Lankans until it gets clearance from the World Health Organisation.





Authorities say more than 4,000 Chinese nationals are in Sri Lanka working in different projects. Sri Lanka has used the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine since January to vaccinate more than 903,000 people. It also plans to buy 7 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.