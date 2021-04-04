Gunmen kill ATC judge, wife, two sons in northwest Pakistan

Islamabad :

Two security guards of the ATC judge were also injured in the shootout.





The vehicle of ATC Judge Aftab Afridi, who was posted in Swat district, was intercepted by the gunmen near Swabi Interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad motorway in Chota Lahor Swabi district.





The gunmen sprayed the judge's vehicle with bullets, killing him, his wife and two sons.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.