Pakistan to start coronavirus vaccinations for residents over 80 on Monday

Islamabad :

The country received 60,000 doses of the CanSino vaccine from China early in the week. Pakistan is already using the Sinopharm vaccine, donated by Beijing last month.





The National Command and Control Center says the vaccine administration will begin in all the four provinces for people over age 80.





Pakistan reported 4,723 new coronavirus cases and 84 confirmed deaths in the last 24 hours. The country is facing a virus surge, which the government says is worse than last year''s outbreak when a nationwide lockdown was imposed.





Pakistan has reported a total of 68,288 cases and 14,697 confirmed deaths.