Sat, Apr 03, 2021

35 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

Published: Apr 03,202102:30 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

At least 35 Taliban militants were killed and 33 others injured in Afghan Army offensives in Faryab and Baghlan provinces, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Kabul:
In Faryab, 26 militants were killed and 33 wounded after the Afghan Air Force conducted airstrikes on a Taliban position in Sarchakan village of Gurziwan district, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

In Baghlan, nine Taliban militants died after the Afghan National Army launched a special operation in Dand-e-Shahabuddin locality.

The victims included six Taliban divisional commanders, the statement said.

A handful of weapons, ammunition and several vehicles were also destroyed during the offensives, the Ministry added.

The militant group is yet to make comments on the development.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations