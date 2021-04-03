Palestinian protesters injured in clashes with Israeli troops

Ramallah :

Dozens of Palestinian protesters were injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, medical sources said.





Five of the protesters were injured by live ammunition from an Israeli army force that stormed the eastern part of the northern West Bank city of Nablus on Friday, Xinhua news agency quoted the sources as saying.

Six others were injured by rubber-coated metal bullets fired by Israeli soldiers in the village of al-Mughayyir, north of the West Bank city of Ramallah, they added.

Paramedics also treated dozens of protesters who inhaled tear gas fired by the Israeli soldiers.

Meanwhile, witnesses said clashes also broke out in Kafr Qaddum, a village east of Qalqilya city, and Beit Dajan, a village east of Nablus city.

They said the clashes broke out during rallies that the Palestinians organise every Friday afternoon in protest against Israeli settlement and confiscation of land.

The villages of Kafr Qaddum and Beit Dajan now witness weekly rallies against the Israeli settlement activities.



