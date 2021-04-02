Loan shark puts poor borrowers on back foot

Chennai :

The study analyses 100 Chinese loan agreements with 24 countries, the first systematic analysis of the legal terms of China’s foreign lending, the report’s authors write. Carried out with support from several US research institutions, it compares agreements made with Chinese state-owned banks against 142 publicly available contracts of other major creditor countries.





The contracts in question “use creative design to manage credit risk and overcome enforcement hurdles,” the report’s authors conclude, revealing China to be a “muscular and commercially savvy lender to the developing world.” Much of the lending has been in the context of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious global infrastructure investment strategy involving over 60 countries. In these agreements, China’s financing state banks establish new lending terms or adapt standard ones in ways that “go beyond maximising commercial advantage,” researchers found. “Such terms can amplify the lender’s influence over the debtor’s economic and foreign policies,” the report said. It goes on to list several examples.





Over 90% of the reviewed Chinese contracts include a clause that allows the creditor to terminate the contract and demand repayment in the case of significant law or policy change in the borrowing country. While policy change clauses are standard in commercial contracts, the researchers argue that this takes on a different dimension when the lender is a state entity and not a private firm subject to standard financial regulation. The contracts also contain “unusually far-reaching confidentiality clauses,” researchers found. “Many of the contracts contain or refer to borrowers’ promises not to disclose their terms — or, in some cases, even the fact of the contract’s existence,” write the authors, who obtained access to these documents only through a multi-year data collection initiative carried out by AidData, a research lab at the College of William and Mary in Virginia, United States.





This secrecy prevents other lenders from reliably assessing a country’s creditworthiness. “Most importantly,” the authors write, “citizens in lending and borrowing countries alike cannot hold their governments accountable for secret debts.”





The contracts also give Chinese state banks priority over other creditors. At the same time, many of the agreements give China “great leeway to cancel loans or accelerate repayment if it disagrees with a borrower’s policies.” The severance of diplomatic relations with China is also classified as a default and breach of contract. Policy changes in the recipient country can also trigger a breach of contract, requiring the debtor government to repay the entire loan amount immediately.





In a normal case, the lender would choose to accelerate principal and interest repayments, rather than demand the loan be returned in full.





“Default triggers of the sort we have identified in Chinese debt contracts potentially amplify China’s economic and political influence over a sovereign borrower,” the report says. Researchers also found that 30% of the contracts require loan-receiving countries to deposit collateral in special escrow accounts, often held by a Chinese state-owned bank. Borrowing countries may also be required to deposit the revenue from projects backed financially by these banks into said accounts. In the event of bankruptcy, the Chinese bank could then seize these assets.





This article was provided by Deutsche Welle