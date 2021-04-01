People urged to minimise Covid risk during Easter

Copenhagen :

On the eve of the Easter holidays, World Health Organization (WHO) Europe warned citizens against making "individual" travel plans that could "affect more people than those close by" and could "also impact communities".





"Many countries across the WHO European region are in the midst of a serious resurgence of Covid-19 cases, and at this point in the pandemic we cannot afford to drop our guard and give up any of the public health measures used so far," Xinhua news agency quoted the Organization as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

To minimise transmissions, the WHO's Regional Office for Europe reminded the public that "While marking the spring holidays this year may look different, it is still possible if protective measures and precautions are taken".

"Regardless of location, any religious service should be held outdoors wherever possible or be limited in size and duration, with physical distancing, ventilation, hand hygiene and mask use, as appropriate," it said.

Indoor gatherings "can be especially risky", and therefore should be small.

"Limiting group size and time spent indoors, and ensuring good ventilation are key to reducing the risk of exposure to Covid-19."

The WHO asks all Europeans who plan to travel to "consider all related risks and ask yourself whether travel is an absolute necessity".

"The WHO encourages everyone to strictly follow guidance from national authorities when travelling, and to avoid any unnecessary travel. Be your own risk manager, protect yourselves and others," it said.



