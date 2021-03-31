689 Ukrainians vaccinated with AstraZeneca report side effects

Kiev :

From February 24 to March 28, nearly 200,000 vaccinations were made against the coronavirus and 689 people reported adverse reactions, the State Expert Center of the Ministry of Health said on Facebook.





The Covid-19 numbers have been growing in Ukraine over the past month, leading to a three-week lockdown introduced in the capital and several other regions of the country, the Xinhua news reported.





A total of 1,662,942 Covid-19 cases and 32,418 deaths have been registered in Ukraine as of Tuesday, while 1,307,076 patients have recovered, according to the health authorities.



