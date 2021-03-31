COVID-19 cases in Turkey rise by 37,000

Ankara :

"Today, 37,303 new cases of COVID-19 were registered, 1,376 patients were hospitalized; 155 patients died, since the beginning of the pandemic - 31,385. A total of 2,054 patients are in serious condition," the ministry said.





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that due to the increase in the number of cases, the curfew on weekends, from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, was being reintroduced in most Turkish provinces.