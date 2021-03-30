US citizen arrested on child abuse charge

Kathmandu :

A special police team apprehended Michael Norman Taylor from a home-stay in Kaski district.





Police said Taylor was on their radar for a long time as he had contacted several Nepalese children through social media when he was in the US, with a view to abusing them.





Taylor had visited Nepal three times between 2018 and 2019. According to records, Taylor has molested three children in Nepal.





The police have seized Taylor''s mobile phone, laptop and USD 4,600 in cash. Further investigation in underway.