2 dead, 9 missing as migrant boat capsizes off Spain

Madrid :

The accident took place late Saturday night close to the beach of a small resort called Mazarron in the Autonomous Community of Murcia, Xinhua news agency quoted regional authorities as saying on Sunday.





Two bodies have so far been recovered, while three people were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals in Almeria and Cartagena.





The Murcia regional government said on Sunda that "various boats and two helicopters from Maritime Rescue Service and the Civil Guard" are continuing to search for the nine still missing.





The accident occured on the high seas after strong winds hit the region.





Few days ago, several other boats carrying around 180 Algerian migrants had managed to complete the dangerous crossing.





According to the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, 41,861 illegal immigrants arrived in the country during 2020, with 23,023 making the dangerous crossing to the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.