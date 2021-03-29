3 policemen killed in Afghanistan blasts

Kabul :

In eastern Laghman province, three officers of Afghan National Police (ANP) were killed when a an armoured vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in Omarzai, a locality on the outskirts of provincial capital Mehtarlam city, on Sunday afternoon, a provincial source told Xinhua news agency.





In northern Kunduz province, two civilians were seriously wounded after their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Qalay-i-Zal district on Sunday morning, a provincial government spokesman, Esmatullah Muradi, told Xinhua.





Militants in Afghanistan have been using home-made Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to target security forces, and the lethal weapons also inflict casualties on civilians.