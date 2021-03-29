Mon, Mar 29, 2021

Massive explosion occurs at oil refinery in Indonesia's West Java

A powerful explosion occurred at the Balongan oil refinery owned by the Pertamina company, an Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas corporation, in the Indramayu area of West Java province on early Monday.

Representative Image
Jakarta:
No casualties have been reported yet. According to Sputnik, local media outlets said the explosion was heard up to a radius of dozens of kilometres from the epicentre.

Residents in neighbouring districts were reportedly evacuated.

The cause behind the massive blast was not immediately clear, although some witnesses told a local media outlet Republica.co.id that the explosion occurred after heavy rainfall, lightning and thunder.

