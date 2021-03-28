Indonesia police: Makassar church bomber part of a group involved in past attack

Jakarta :

Indonesian police have identified one of the bombers of a church in the city of Makassar on Sunday as part of a group involved in a militant attack in the Philippines in 2018, police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters.





Sunday’s attack killed the two suspected bombers and wounded 19 people, Listyo said.





The bombing occurred at around 10.30 a.m. outside the church.





Two people were allegedly riding a motorcycle trying to enter the churchyard but were held by some security staff members.





Human body parts were reported to be found at the scene, but it was not confirmed yet whether they belong to the perpetrator or others.





The injured were rushed to hospitals and news footage showed cars near the building were damaged as police cordoned off the area.





Churches have been targeted by extremists in Indonesia several times.





In 2018, dozens of people were killed when suicide bombers committed suicide bombings at three churches during Sunday services in the city of Surabaya in East Java.