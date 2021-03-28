Pak calls for inclusive policies over climate change

Islamabad :

Responding to media queries, spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on Saturday that Pakistan remains fully committed to playing its due role in the fight against climate change which is one of the defining challenges, reports Xinhua news agency.





He said that Pakistan's commitment to addressing climate change including landmark initiatives like the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership on this account is well accepted and appreciated around the world.





Pakistan, despite being among the top 10 countries affected by Climate Change, is one of the lowest emitters, with less than 1 per cent of the global emissions, Chaudhri said.





Pakistan is also meaningfully contributing to shaping the global climate change discourse, he added.