Bangladesh records highest Covid deaths since Dec

Dhaka :

On Saturday, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 39 new fatalities, the highest daily deaths since December 15, 2020, and 3,674 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 591,806 and death toll to 8,869, reports Xinhua news agency.





The official data showed that 24,664 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.





The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 533,922 including 1,971 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS.





According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.50 per cent and the current recovery rate is 90.22 per cent.





Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2, 2020, and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30, 2020.