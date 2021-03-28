France confirms 42,619 new Covid cases, 190 deaths

Paris :

The coronavirus claimed 190 lives over the last 24 hours, bringing the toll to 94,465, the government website showed, Xinhua news agency reported.





The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 rose by 17 to 27,259, while 25 more critically ill patients were put on ventilators, raising the cases in intensive care to 4,791.





As of Friday, a total of 7,519,740 people in France, or 14.3 per cent of its adult population, had received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 2,653,261 people, or 5.1 percent of the adult population, had received both doses, the Health Ministry noted.



